Energy Giants Cite 2nd Circ. In Bid To Sink DC Climate Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. and other energy giants on Friday told a D.C. federal court that it shouldn't remand the District of Columbia's lawsuit seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages in light of the Second Circuit's decision affirming the dismissal of New York City's similar suit. Earlier this month the Second Circuit refused to revive the Big Apple's lawsuit seeking compensation for climate change-related infrastructure costs from Chevron and other companies. The panel found that issues such as global warming and emissions invoke questions of federal policy and are "not well-suited to the application of state law." Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC and Royal...

