Attys Ask For $25M In Landmark USC Sex Abuse Settlement

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for women who alleged the University of Southern California failed to protect them from sexual abuse by a former gynecologist at the school are asking for $25 million in fees for their work in securing a landmark $215 million settlement reached last year. In a motion Friday, class counsel in the case asked for $24.2 million in fees and $756,238 in costs for their work on the case. The fees will not be taken from the total settlement fund intended to resolve claims against the university regarding Dr. George Tyndall, who was accused by thousands of women of sexual misconduct,...

