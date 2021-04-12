Couple To Pay $1.6M In EB-5 Visa Fraud Case

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal court issued a writ of execution for $1.6 million Monday against a couple accused of conning a would-be EB-5 investor out of $1.5 million in the latest twist in the long-running fraud suit. The investor, Shuting Kang, sued Sophie Harrison and two companies she owns, Shengrun International Industry Group, Inc. and Sino-USA Entrepreneur Association Inc. in 2017, alleging that Harrison had induced her to spend $1.5 million to support a condominium development project with promises that the investment would help Kang secure U.S. residency for herself and her son through the immigrant investor program. However, when Kang sent...

