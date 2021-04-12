NYC Man Denies Insider Trading In Press-Linked Case

Law360, New York (April 12, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn trader on Monday denied a range of charges accusing him of trading on inside information involving companies including specialty chemical producer Ferro Corp., a scheme prosecutors say used information from a Bloomberg News reporter about potential deals. During an afternoon videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann, an attorney for Jason Peltz, 38, pled not guilty on his client's behalf to a 10-count indictment charging Peltz with securities fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, money laundering conspiracy, unlawful monetary transactions over $10,000, making false statements to the FBI and tax evasion. Peltz is free on a $100,000 bond. Prosecutors say Peltz...

