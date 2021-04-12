Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-LA Rams Employee Settles 'Trash Talk' Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung and an ex-Los Angeles Rams employee told a California federal court Monday that they have reached a settlement in the employee's defamation lawsuit over a "trash talk" text message that was posted online.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the stipulation of dismissal filed with the court by plaintiff Matthew Hogan, defendant Chung and another defendant, Matthew Weymouth, which said that Hogan was dismissing all claims against them.

Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed by Hogan in March 2019 and alleged that...

