Ex-LA Rams Employee Settles 'Trash Talk' Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung and an ex-Los Angeles Rams employee told a California federal court Monday that they have reached a settlement in the employee's defamation lawsuit over a "trash talk" text message that was posted online. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the stipulation of dismissal filed with the court by plaintiff Matthew Hogan, defendant Chung and another defendant, Matthew Weymouth, which said that Hogan was dismissing all claims against them. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The lawsuit was filed by Hogan in March 2019 and alleged that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS