Casino Billionaire Appeals $54.6M Bartlit Beck Award Decision

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Casino billionaire Kazuo Okada has appealed to the Seventh Circuit an Illinois federal judge's $54.6 million award confirmation that found a default judgment for Bartlit Beck LLP was lawful after health concerns impeded him from attending an arbitration hearing. Bartlit Beck had sought confirmation of an arbitral award against Okada over a payment agreement for representation in a corruption suit, but Okada claimed the award was unfair due to medical conditions that prevented him from traveling to the hearing. Okada filed his appellate docketing statement and notice of appeal Monday with the Seventh Circuit, asking the court to review the March...

