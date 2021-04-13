Real Estate Rumors: Tamarac, RXR, Ronny Finvarb

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The city of Tamarac, Florida, may sell a development site for $1.05 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. An entity owned by Miami developer Michel Bittan is seeking to buy 7200 N. University Drive., a 1.14-acre site, and has proposed building restaurant and retail space there, according to the report. RXR Realty is under contract to purchase part of a Brooklyn Dumbo development from CIM Group and LIVWRK for $220 million, The Real Deal reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge. The deal is for the rental apartment portion of 85 Jay St., a 1.1 million-square-foot development that also has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS