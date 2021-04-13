Pomerantz Loses Bid To Replace Robbins Geller In Zoom Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday declined to reconsider its appointment of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP as lead counsel in a consolidated securities litigation against Zoom, ruling that Pomerantz LLP hasn't presented any new law or material facts to justify revisiting the court's decision. Pomerantz had urged U.S. District Judge James Donato to undo his November 2020 order appointing Robbins Geller as lead counsel and its client Adam Butt as lead plaintiff in the proposed class action over Zoom Video Communications Inc.'s alleged misstatements about its data privacy and security measures. Specifically, the set of four Zoom investors represented...

