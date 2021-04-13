NJ Justices Say Medical Pot Order Doesn't Flout Federal Law

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday said employers can be compelled to reimburse workers' medical cannabis expenses despite the federal marijuana prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act, finding that a congressional budgetary provision has suspended that statute with respect to the Garden State's medical marijuana law. The justices issued that unanimous finding in upholding an appellate decision last year that affirmed a workers' compensation order directing M&K Construction to reimburse its former employee, Vincent Hager, for the ongoing costs of his medical marijuana following a work-related accident that has left him in chronic pain. On M&K's challenge to that ruling,...

