2nd Circ. Revives Bid-Rig Suit Over Bloomberg's NY Offices

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit breathed new life Tuesday into a drywall contractor's bid-rigging suit over construction at Bloomberg's Manhattan office after the court's recent ruling that assigning claims did not wipe out standing to sue. A New York federal judge tossed the complaint by Nastasi & Associates Inc. over a year ago, saying Nastasi couldn't press the suit after putting its assets into a trust years earlier. The contractor accuses Bloomberg LP of scheming with Turner Construction Co. to cherry-pick bids for work on a project at 120 Park Ave. around a decade ago. A three-judge panel said Tuesday the district court...

