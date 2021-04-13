Feds Will Let 'Varsity Blues' Couple Juggle Parenting, Prison

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors will not stand in the way of a California couple's request to stagger their prison terms in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case so they can take turns handling parenting duties, according to a court filing Monday. Todd and Diane Blake admitted to bribing their daughter's way into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit and were handed prison sentences of four months and six weeks, respectively. Diane Blake successfully put off starting her term due to COVID-19 concerns, but was slated to begin her time in prison Tuesday. Todd Blake on Monday asked U.S. District...

