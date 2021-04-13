NY Tells 2nd Circ. To Toss Seneca Nation's Thruway Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Seneca Nation can't challenge a portion of the New York State Thruway on reservation land because the state enjoys sovereign immunity, the state told the Second Circuit on Tuesday in a bid to get the case tossed. The state filed a brief saying the district court was wrong when New York's declined its earlier motion to dismiss and asked the appellate court to reverse that decision, which kept the fight over an upstate easement alive. New York said that not only do the state and its officials named in the suit enjoy Eleventh Amendment sovereign immunity, but that a previous...

