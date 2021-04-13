3rd Circ. Won't Nix Pa. Atty's Conviction In Fraud Case

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said on Tuesday that prosecutors' late and massive production of materials did not warrant tossing a suspended attorney's conviction in a public school embezzlement scheme involving the son of former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, ruling in a precedential opinion that the discovery violation did not violate his speedy trial rights. A circuit panel knocked down David Shulick's bid to escape his conviction and five-year prison term on various grounds, including that a Pennsylvania federal judge improperly granted an "ends-of-justice continuance" that pushed his trial from October 2017 to April 2018 after the government untimely turned over 1.5 million...

