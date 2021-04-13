Girardi Keese's LA Offices In Escrow

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese's main office building in Los Angeles is in escrow after being listed for $7.5 million, a bankruptcy trustee said Tuesday in a court filing. The 16,680-square-foot building on Wilshire Boulevard near the city's downtown Financial District is one of two conjoined buildings that comprised the firm's office space. The final sale price and the identity of the buyer have not been disclosed, though the buyer has reportedly expressed interest in also buying the firm's furniture. Trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC, who is liquidating the storied law firm, told a bankruptcy judge in a status update Tuesday that she will...

