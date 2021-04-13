Google Can't Fully Shield CEO From 'Incognito' Suit Discovery

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A California judge overseeing a putative class action alleging Google surreptitiously tracks Chrome users running the browser's "incognito" mode on Tuesday declined Google's request to bar discovery into documents of its now-CEO Sundar Pichai from his time overseeing the launch of Chrome 14 years ago. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen ruled during a video conference hearing dedicated to discovery disputes that some of Pichai's documents from 2008 through 2010, when he was a Google vice president, would be subject to discovery in the litigation, but she also ruled that documents since Pichai became CEO in 2015 are off limits for...

