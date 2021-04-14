Ill., Fla. AGs Can Intervene Over 'Unfair' $31M Keurig Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has allowed the attorneys general of Illinois and Florida to object to the method of distributing a $31 million settlement to residents of their states in a case accusing Keurig Inc. of monopolizing the market for single-serve coffee pods. U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick issued an order on Tuesday in the multidistrict litigation granting a motion to intervene from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Neither Keurig nor the indirect buyers who reached the deal opposed the intervention bid, though the judge said the buyers sought to reserve their right...

