Ga. Judge Hints CVS On Hook For $45M Shooting Verdict

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate judge said during oral arguments Wednesday that an Atlanta CVS Pharmacy is known to the retail chain as one of its most dangerous locations in the country, supporting a jury's $45 million verdict in favor of a man shot multiple times on the premises. Georgia Court of Appeals Presiding Judge M. Yvette Miller largely rejected as one of three panel members an argument by Georgia CVS Pharmacy LLC that it could not have foreseen James Carmichael's shooting in the Atlanta store's parking lot because it was different to prior violent crimes on site. Judge Miller said while considering...

