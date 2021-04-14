Execs Didn't Breach Duty In Drug Rebate Row, Ill. Court Says

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A lower court was right to grant summary judgment to Chicago Transit Authority executives accused of breaching their fiduciary duty by failing to disclose the existence of prescription drug rebates to a CTA employee retirement plan, an Illinois appellate court has found, saying the plan failed to show it was entitled to those rebates. Without evidence to establish that the Retirement Plan for Chicago Transit Authority Employees was entitled to a portion of the rebates, the executives' knowledge of them isn't material to the pension fund, and it therefore suffered no monetary damages by the nondisclosure, a First District panel said...

