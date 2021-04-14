Protest Of Airlines' Price-Fix Deal Too Hasty, Judges Say

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A group of airline passengers are facing an uphill battle challenging the settlements — worth a total of $60 million — struck to tie up ticket buyers' collusion claims, with a D.C. Circuit panel asserting Wednesday that their appeal is premature because a district judge overseeing the case hasn't entered a final judgment. The objectors, led by Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute's Center for Class Action Fairness, challenged the deals reached in 2017 and 2018 on the basis that it would create a "slush fund" for the plaintiffs' lawyers, rather than going directly to the class of airline ticket buyers affected by the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS