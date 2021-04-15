Gov. Contractor Says AIG Unit Owes $3M For Navy Base Work

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A government contractor has hit an AIG Insurance subsidiary with a $3.2 million suit in New York federal court after the insurer allegedly failed to pay it for electrical work on a U.S. naval base. Watts Constructors LLC told the court on Wednesday that it took over a $13.3 million contract from TolTest Inc., which filed for bankruptcy and couldn't complete the project at Kitsap Naval Base in Washington state, and that TolTest's insurer, the Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania, now owes it for the final 30% of the project and for corrective repairs on TolTest's work. "Plaintiff's notifications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS