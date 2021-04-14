Apple Faces Uphill Bid To Decertify Refurbished IPhone Class

Law360, San Francisco (April 14, 2021, 11:11 PM EDT) -- Apple on Wednesday urged a California federal judge to rethink his tentative decision against decertifying a class of consumers accusing the company of replacing broken iPhones and iPads with refurbished parts under a misleading warranty, saying a new Ninth Circuit decision and expert evidence support decertification. Apple's attorney, William A. Isaacson of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, told U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick that the case law on which the judge based his decision to certify the class is now "outdated." "There's been a change in both the law on this issue and the facts on this issue...

