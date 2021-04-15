DHS And California Tribes Agree To End Border Wall Appeal

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Tribal groups have asked the D.C. Circuit to drop their appeals to stop border wall construction through their ancestral lands in Southern California, saying they have reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Four bands of the Kumeyaay Nation and affiliates sued to stop construction of the barrier last fall, alleging violations of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act, and other laws. However, one of President Joe Biden's first executive actions following his inauguration on Jan. 20 was to pause construction and redirect funding his predecessor had funneled into building the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS