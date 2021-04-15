Biden Sanctions Dozens Of Russians Over Hacking, Elections

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration sanctioned dozens of Russian individuals and entities and expelled 10 diplomats, saying Thursday it was punishing Moscow for election interference, the SolarWinds cyberattack that compromised several federal agency networks and human rights abuses in the Crimea region. Many of the sanctions were issued under a new executive order, which President Joe Biden also signed Thursday, expanding the White House's authority to sanction Russia for harmful foreign activities, such as "transnational corruption" and extraterritorial activities against dissidents and journalists. "The Biden administration has been clear that the United States desires a relationship with Russia that is stable and predictable,"...

