Kirsch Gelband Gets $10.1M In Verizon Deal Fee Dispute

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge awarded $10.1 million to Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA out of a $125 million settlement suit against Verizon New Jersey Inc., finding that the work it did on the case helped lead to the big payout even though another firm closed the deal. Judge Thomas R. Vena on Wednesday divided $25 million in attorney fees between Kirsch Gelband and Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC, awarding the remaining $15 million of the fee to Mazie Slater, which took over when Kirsch Gelband withdrew from the case. While Mazie Slater had argued that Kirsch Gelband attorney Gregg...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS