Gaming Firm's Public Debut Tops Five IPOs Exceeding $4.5B

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Mobile gaming firm AppLovin went public Thursday after raising $2 billion, the largest of five initial public offerings that netted more than $4.5 billion combined, including billion-dollar-plus offerings by autonomous driving technology company TuSimple and health care platform Agilon. AppLovin Corp., advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, sold 25 million shares at $80 each, pricing at the midpoint of its range of $75 to $85. The Palo Alto, California-based software provider sold 22.5 million shares in the IPO, using proceeds partly to fund its business, which helps mobile game developers market and monetize their products. Private equity firm KKR...

