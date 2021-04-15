Texas Sports Bar Upends $400K Wrongful Death Verdict

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Thursday sided with a sports bar and undid a nearly $400,000 jury award in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a woman killed by a drunken driver, agreeing the evidence didn't support the result. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi agreed with Molly McArdle's LLC, which does business as Molly McArdle's Sports Pool & Karaoke, that the jury's answers to two questions in favor of the family of Tammy Alvarado should have been disregarded. The panel reversed a $381,499 final judgment in favor of the family and held that they take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS