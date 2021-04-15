Insurer Says McDonald's Fingerprint Suits Aren't Covered

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An insurer is asking an Illinois state court to find it has no duty to defend or indemnify McDonald's and a franchisee in underlying lawsuits accusing them of implementing time-tracking practices that violate their Illinois employees' biometric privacy rights. New York-based Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. claimed last week that its insurance policy with Estel Foods Inc. entitles neither its insured nor McDonald's USA, an additional insured, to coverage for two underlying lawsuits claiming the companies required their Illinois employees to scan their fingerprints to clock in and out of work without first obtaining informed consent. Neither of the underlying lawsuits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS