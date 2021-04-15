Big Tech Group Offers Support For Biden Corp. Tax Rate Hike

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure reform proposal, which would be paid for by raising corporate tax rates, won support Thursday from a new industry group representing big technology companies such as Google, Twitter, Amazon and Facebook. The Chamber of Progress, a new center-left tech policy industry coalition, said it supports the proposal in Biden's American Jobs Plan to impose higher corporate U.S. tax rates on companies in order to fund sizable investments in both tangible and human infrastructure. In a blog post, Adam Kovacevich, the group's chief executive, said it agreed with a recent editorial by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that said America...

