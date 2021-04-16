Fla. Businessman Says Ex-Partner's RICO Claims 'Absurd'

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida businessman has urged sanctions against his former partner in a real estate deal near Orlando International Airport, claiming the ex-partner and his counsel brought frivolous racketeering claims meant to avoid having to pay out on a multimillion-dollar jury verdict. M. Carson Good and his attorneys at Morgan & Morgan PA told the Florida federal court Thursday that this is "not a normal case" and is simply an attempt by his former business partner Chittranjan K. Thakkar and his related companies to "unwind years of court rulings against them" from various state and federal courts. Good and his companies are...

