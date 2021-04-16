Workers Rip Kimberly-Clark 401(k) Plan In ERISA Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Current and former Kimberly-Clark Corp. employees who participated in the paper manufacturer's 401(k) plan hit the company with an ERISA class action, telling a Texas federal court they wrongly shouldered extra costs when the company mismanaged the $4 billion plan. In a complaint filed Thursday, the proposed class of roughly 16,000 participants who worked for Kimberly-Clark during the past six years accused Kimberly-Clark of shirking its duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The complaint names Kimberly-Clark, its board of directors and its benefits committee. "Defendants' mismanagement of the plan, to the detriment of plaintiffs, plan participants and beneficiaries, breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS