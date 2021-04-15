9th Circ. Revives Parts Of Northrop Pensioners' Benefits Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld portions of a dismissal of an ERISA suit brought against Northrop Grumman and Alight Solutions over allegedly inaccurate benefit calculations, but revived state law claims against Alight and allowed the pensioners to pursue an amended complaint on certain ERISA claims. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel backed a lower court's dismissal of Northrop Grumman Corp. pensioners' claims that the defense contractor and Hewitt Associates LLC, now known as Alight Solutions LLC, ran afoul of their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The Northrup pensioners allege that, prior to retiring, Hewitt, which...

