Feds Say Huawei Defied Order, Shared Info With Fugitive CFO

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors told a New York federal judge that Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.'s attorneys have violated the terms of a protective order by publicly discussing sensitive documents and sharing discovery with fugitive Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou. In a partially redacted filing late Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, prosecutors said Huawei's defense lawyers at Sidley Austin LLP and Jenner & Block LLP have improperly disclosed sensitive information in the case and are allegedly using protected materials to aid Wanzhou, who's fighting extradition to the U.S. Wanzhou was arrested in Canada in 2018 at the request of American authorities....

