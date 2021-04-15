Investment Firms Illegally Killed Gas Plant Contract, Suit Says

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- An energy contractor hired to build a natural gas plant in Massachusetts claimed Thursday that a group of asset management firms schemed to enrich themselves by illegally terminating a contract and refusing to produce $61 million in payments. In a lawsuit filed in New York state court, Iberdrola Energy Projects said that a group of firms under the umbrella of Oaktree Capital Management LP conspired to string it along to complete construction on the Salem, Massachusetts, power plant, despite having already made up their mind to force a termination of the contract. Iberdrola said the firms — which control the owner...

