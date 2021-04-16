Frontier Clears Final Hurdle, Prepares To Exit Bankruptcy

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications' corporate restructuring plan nabbed unanimous final approval from the California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday, prompting the cable provider to announce that roughly one year after filing for Chapter 11 it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in "the coming weeks." The CPUC approved an administrative law judge's decision green-lighting Frontier's restructuring plan on Thursday, finding that the plan, including settlements with intervenors, would provide economic benefits to Frontier's ratepayers and was in the public interest. In a statement following the approval Thursday, Frontier said, "Having already received all other required state and federal approvals, the company expects to successfully...

