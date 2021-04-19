Norwegian Air Sister Firms Want In On Boeing Battle

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Six of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA's sister firms have asked an Illinois federal judge to let them intervene in the airline's $1 billion suit over Boeing's 737 Max 8 jets, saying they have been assigned Norwegian's rights to the 14 aircrafts that were grounded after regulators pulled the plug on the planes over safety concerns. Norwegian's interest in 12 Boeing 737 Max and two 787 Dreamliner jets were assigned to those firms at or soon after purchase, the Arctic Aviation Assets entities said in their motion to intervene Thursday, giving them the right to pursue claims for damages as they relate...

