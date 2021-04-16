11th Circ. Affirms Gizmodo Win In Ex-Trump Aide's Libel Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that the fair reporting privilege protects reporting on sealed court documents, affirming a win for Gizmodo Media Group LLC in a libel suit over an article that detailed accusations that a former aide to President Donald Trump slipped a woman an abortion pill. The appeals court affirmed summary judgment against former Trump spokesman Jason Miller in his suit over an article based on a "supplement" filed under seal by his ex-girlfriend in a court case over child custody. Miller had argued that New York's fair reporting privilege, which bars defamation lawsuits over largely accurate reports on...

