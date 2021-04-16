Cybercrime Group Member Gets 10 Years For Hacking US Cos.

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A top member of an international cybercrime group known as FIN7 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution for his role in hacking hundreds of U.S. firms that the government estimates caused at least $100 million in actual losses and potentially over $1 billion. Fedir Hladyr, who the government said was a high-level manager and systems administrator for the group, was sentenced Friday in Washington federal court to 120 months for the first count and 60 months on the second count, to be served concurrently and including the 39 months he has already...

