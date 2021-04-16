Quinn Emanuel, Other Firms Sue MiMedx Over Legal Fees

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel and two other law firms have sued MiMedx in New York state court over millions of dollars in allegedly unpaid legal fees owed for the defense of two company executives in a criminal securities fraud case. MiMedx was obligated to indemnify the executives and cover legal expenses that were related to their work at the company, Quinn Emanuel Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Kobre & Kim LLP said in Thursday's complaint. The company agreed to pay the firms' monthly invoices in a timely manner, but it ended up repeatedly violating that promise, the...

