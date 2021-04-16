Ex-Katten Atty's Retirement Accounts Can Be Garnished

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Friday that retirement accounts belonging to the former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney convicted over his representation of "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli are fair game for garnishment to satisfy a $10.4 million restitution order. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto found that the plain language of the retirement plan documents governing two of Evan Greebel's accounts said that he had "unlimited access" to those funds, meaning they are therefore subject to garnishment under the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act. "Mr. Greebel argues, relying on creative, if not tortured, constructions of both retirement plan documents, that he does...

