SDNY Judge Refuses To Toss Ghislaine Maxwell Indictment

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell can't escape an indictment accusing her of enticing minors to travel for illegal sex acts with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, rejecting Maxwell's arguments that she should be spared under a non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and the Southern District of Florida. In Friday's order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan held that the non-prosecution agreement that Maxwell had pointed to doesn't apply in the Southern District of New York, nor does it apply to her charges. The government's charges were also brought within the statute of limitations and are not untimely, Judge Nathan...

