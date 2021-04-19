Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Walmart Punished In Opioid MDL For Discovery Defiance

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. intentionally flouted its discovery duties in multidistrict opioid litigation, and the retail giant concocted disingenuous and nonsensical excuses for its failures, according to a new ruling that awarded sanctions and threatened "serious monetary fines" for future violations.

Friday's ruling in Ohio federal court from MDL special master David R. Cohen repeatedly raked Walmart over the coals, finding that the company had "no valid basis" for refusing to cough up documents and that it "chose deliberately not to produce material that clearly fell within the purview" of an earlier ruling on discovery obligations.

"Walmart's excuses for not timely producing this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!