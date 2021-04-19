Walmart Punished In Opioid MDL For Discovery Defiance

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. intentionally flouted its discovery duties in multidistrict opioid litigation, and the retail giant concocted disingenuous and nonsensical excuses for its failures, according to a new ruling that awarded sanctions and threatened "serious monetary fines" for future violations. Friday's ruling in Ohio federal court from MDL special master David R. Cohen repeatedly raked Walmart over the coals, finding that the company had "no valid basis" for refusing to cough up documents and that it "chose deliberately not to produce material that clearly fell within the purview" of an earlier ruling on discovery obligations. "Walmart's excuses for not timely producing this...

