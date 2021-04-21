Atty Tells 11th Circ. His Florida Disbarment Was Unfounded

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An attorney appeared to draw support from the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday as he challenged the Southern District of Florida's lack of explanation for disbarring him in response to his suspension by the Texas bar, but it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to change his fate. During Zoom oral arguments, members of the three-judge appellate panel expressed bewilderment over the Southern District's reasoning and voiced agreement with at least portions of Howard W. Rubinstein's argument that the district abused its discretion and violated his due process rights by "drastically escalating" the penalty in the reciprocal punishment case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS