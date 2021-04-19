Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Riddell Beats Ex-Football Players' Helmet Defect Claims

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Former high school football players have failed to show their concussions were caused by alleged defects in Riddell helmets, an Illinois federal judge found Saturday in trimming long-running litigation against manufacturer BRG Sports Inc.

U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted summary judgment to BRG on design defect claims brought by eight Texas and Iowa-based "bellwether" plaintiffs in a consolidated bevy of suits that the court is treating as unofficial multidistrict litigation.

The design defect claims rest on the former players' allegations that liners and padding in various Riddell helmet models weren't thick or absorbent enough to protect players from traumatic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!