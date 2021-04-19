Riddell Beats Ex-Football Players' Helmet Defect Claims

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Former high school football players have failed to show their concussions were caused by alleged defects in Riddell helmets, an Illinois federal judge found Saturday in trimming long-running litigation against manufacturer BRG Sports Inc. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly granted summary judgment to BRG on design defect claims brought by eight Texas and Iowa-based "bellwether" plaintiffs in a consolidated bevy of suits that the court is treating as unofficial multidistrict litigation. The design defect claims rest on the former players' allegations that liners and padding in various Riddell helmet models weren't thick or absorbent enough to protect players from traumatic...

