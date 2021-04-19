NY Judge Won't Toss Attys Over Class Action Soliciting

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Seneca County Supreme Court judge on Friday declined to disqualify a Michigan-based law firm from representing plaintiffs in a class action against a local landfill, despite finding that the firm had violated New York state ethics rules on attorney advertising and solicitation while recruiting class members. Trial Judge Daniel J. Doyle acknowledged in an order that Liddle & Dubin PC, a firm based in Detroit, had violated the New York Rules of Professional Conduct by sending three letters to potential clients that were either not marked as "attorney advertising" or missed a warning making clear that class action certification was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS