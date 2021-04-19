Justices Turn Down FSIA Case Over Tanzanian Military Deal

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition asking it to clarify an exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act after the family of a late businessman unsuccessfully sought to pursue over $50 million owed under a Tanzanian military equipment deal. The justices declined to grant certiorari to the January petition filed by Vipula Valambhia and other members of the Valambhia family, which asked the high court to clarify the commercial activities exception to the FSIA after the D.C. Circuit ruled it lacked jurisdiction over their case. In the dispute, the Valambhias had sought to enforce a Tanzanian judgment over the...

