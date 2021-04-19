Ex-Atty Gets 4 Years For Stealing From 9/11 Responder Friend

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge hit a former lawyer and police officer with a sentence of over four years in prison for stealing $922,000 of 9/11 first-responder compensation from a friend and fellow ex-cop, reaching to the top of sentencing guidelines for a "despicable" crime. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti in White Plains hit Gustavo Vila, 62, with 51 months, a sentence at the top of the range contemplated by official guidelines, and ordered the disbarred attorney to repay his former client, ex-New York City police officer John Ferreyra, more than $867,000 still owed. Vila was ordered to surrender to...

