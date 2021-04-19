Texas High Court Told To Close 'Forum Shopping' Loophole

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court was asked to close what a litigant in a drunken driving wrongful death dispute calls a "forum shopping" loophole that lets would-be plaintiffs avoid Dallas County's random assignment rule through the use of presuit depositions. Trucking parts distributor FleetPride Inc. and one of its supervisors filed a petition for writ of mandamus with the state's high court on Friday, presenting the case as an opportunity for the justices to "squash immediately" a "serious and frequent issue and practice." Ada Cabrera, the mother of a woman killed by a drunken driver is seeking damages against FleetPride and the...

