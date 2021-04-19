NJ Justices To Hear Builder's Suit Against Cooper Levenson

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court's refusal to revive a developer's lawsuit alleging a Cooper Levenson attorney and others sabotaged his housing development projects. The high court will hear claims from Larry Schwartz related to his suit against attorney Nicholas Menas and his firm, Cooper Levenson April Niedelman & Wagenheim PA, according to a notice posted Friday on the state judiciary's website. The suit also named developer Pulte Homes, as well as several other defendants. In November, a three-judge panel shot down Schwartz's bid to seek damages from Menas and the other defendants, finding that...

