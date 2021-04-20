Jones Day Nabs Venable Trial Atty In LA

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Jones Day scooped an experienced trial lawyer from Venable LLP for its business and tort litigation practice in Los Angeles, the firm announced Monday. Celeste Brecht, who works on major product liability cases and other complex civil disputes in industries including pharmaceutical, health care, and media and entertainment, has joined Jones Day as a partner. "Celeste's experience defending clients in class action and product liability litigation is an excellent complement to the strengths of our practice group," Stephanie Parker, co-leader of the business and tort litigation practice, said in a statement. "She is also a tireless advocate and a proven winner...

