JPML Weighs New Opioid MDL As McKinsey Suits Surge

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- New multidistrict litigation probably won't streamline dozens of cases accusing McKinsey & Co. of helping drugmakers aggressively market prescription opioids, but squeezing the cases into a long-running opioid MDL might be unfair, judges said Thursday. During 30 minutes of oral arguments, members of the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation sounded skeptical about McKinsey's request that the cases be centralized in a new MDL near its New York City headquarters, but also wary of centralization within the existing MDL in Cleveland. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, a JPML member who presides in Illinois, doubted McKinsey's contention that the Southern District of...

